Engineer offers four tips for a happy harvest

Here are four tips to make harvest run smooth and safe in the coming months, according to Kris Kohl, Iowa State University Extension ag engineer in northwest Iowa.
Check your fields
This year’s corn crop is maturing fast because of the dry, hot summer. At black layer, the corn is about 30% moisture and will dry down depending on the temperature. General weather average field dry down:
- September: 4 to 5 points per week
- October: 2 points per week
- November: 1 point per week
This year, much of the corn will mature in early September allowing for fast moisture loss by early October.
Check the bin floor
The bin floor should be clean with at least 8 inches of space between the floor and the fines under it. When it is filled with fines, the airflow is reduced and often more uneven. Check for insects in the fines, especially Indian meal moths that will plug the floor with webbing from their cocoons.
If the space is too tight or the insects are present, clean them out. This might mean pulling the floor, which is a big job.
General maintenance
Use a good silicone caulk to seal the bin to the foundation and fix any small leaks, so that the air goes through the grain. Check the electrical system to make sure everything works from fans to spreaders. Start the burner on the heaters to be sure they will start. If fans have belts, make sure they are tight and in good shape.
Also, check to make sure the stalks are strong and plan the harvest to get as much as possible into the bins and reduce field loss.
Cool the grain
As soon as the night temps are below 40 degrees, the fans need to run to get all of the grain below 40 degrees to keep through the winter. It only takes one-tenth of a cubic foot per minute to cool a bushel of grain in 24 hours. A 1 horsepower fan can cool 2,000 bushels a day. A 10 horsepower fan can cool 20,000 bushels a day.