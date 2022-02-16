Enjoying the dry and warm - while it lasts

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I have to admit that I do not know whether to be happy or sad about the current weather situation.

We are really dry, and the temperature has been very warm for this time of the year. Just last year we were fighting some of the most bitter conditions I can ever remember and I was spending most of my day thawing waterers that had never been frozen before.

That was completely miserable and dangerous. I do know I am happy we aren’t doing that right now.

I am concerned about the lack of moisture. I know that we need some this time of the year to recharge our subsoil moisture. I built some fence a few weeks back and the top of the soil profile is really dry. I was surprised that there was some moisture in the lower part of the profile, but that won’t last long.

I watch the drought monitor and the map continues to swallow more and more of us up. That is not good.

I like to think I am a glass-half-full kind of guy, so the lack of precipitation and warm temperatures are a good thing for those of us who are lambing and calving right now.

I also had an old-timer tell me once that this is the best time of the year to have a drought. Sure, we have had some bitter cold, but it hasn’t lasted awfully long, and we are right back into mild temperatures. Of course, my luck has it so that I have had a lot of my lambs born during those few, brief cold snaps, and that has not been much fun.

It is also easier to take the bitter cold when it is dry outside, and that has helped. Cold and wet is a death sentence for baby animals and I am grateful we have not had much of that.