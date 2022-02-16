Enjoying the dry and warm - while it lasts

I have to admit that I do not know whether to be happy or sad about the current weather situation.
We are really dry, and the temperature has been very warm for this time of the year. Just last year we were fighting some of the most bitter conditions I can ever remember and I was spending most of my day thawing waterers that had never been frozen before.
That was completely miserable and dangerous. I do know I am happy we aren’t doing that right now.
I am concerned about the lack of moisture. I know that we need some this time of the year to recharge our subsoil moisture. I built some fence a few weeks back and the top of the soil profile is really dry. I was surprised that there was some moisture in the lower part of the profile, but that won’t last long.
I watch the drought monitor and the map continues to swallow more and more of us up. That is not good.
I like to think I am a glass-half-full kind of guy, so the lack of precipitation and warm temperatures are a good thing for those of us who are lambing and calving right now.
I also had an old-timer tell me once that this is the best time of the year to have a drought. Sure, we have had some bitter cold, but it hasn’t lasted awfully long, and we are right back into mild temperatures. Of course, my luck has it so that I have had a lot of my lambs born during those few, brief cold snaps, and that has not been much fun.
It is also easier to take the bitter cold when it is dry outside, and that has helped. Cold and wet is a death sentence for baby animals and I am grateful we have not had much of that.
While it is worrisome that we are as dry as we are, I must say that I have a new pair of insulated, water-proof boots that are still like new, and my aching back is incredibly happy we have not broken those in yet.
I also realize that by writing about it I am daring the weather to change. Nothing causes a big rain or snow event like me writing about how much I like the dry conditions and how good it is for my lambing and calving.
If I cause the pattern to change, you all can either send me thank you notes or hate mail depending on which side of the fence you are on. Just keep in mind that I got my first calf this week, so I am on team dry and warm.
I am very aware that some day the pattern will change, and I will be telling you how tired of the mud and cold I am. I will be complaining about how I am wearing out a pair of mud boots and probably have a story about getting something stuck.
We still have a couple of months of potentially cold, wet weather. Who knows, April and May might just be our cold, wet, miserable weather. Then I really will be whining.
I have come to grips with the fact that I am just never happy. Maybe I am the problem. Why can’t I just be happy with the weather we are currently having? It’s not like I can change it.
That is just not in our nature as farmers and ranchers. What is the one thing we usually lead any conversation off with? It is the weather. If we aren’t complaining about it, we are saying it is nice but that is about to change some day. We are always either complaining or waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Well, I am turning over a new leaf. I am going to enjoy the sun and warmth today. I am going to be grateful that I am not wearing out those mud boots and the heavy chore clothes are getting a rest. I am going to appreciate the fact that I haven’t used up the straw I have for bedding. I am going to watch the lambs and calves buck and kick in the sun and count my blessings.
Yes, I am going to appreciate this stretch of nice weather that the good Lord has given us.
Well, that is until I watch the weather tonight and see the next wintry blast with snow coming at us. Then I will resume worrying about getting ready for it and how bad it might get. I will stew and fret about a forecast that might and will change in the next few days.
I guess that is just the nature of who I am. Oh, when this does produce moisture, I will take full credit for it, and you are welcome.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.