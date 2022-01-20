Ensure efficient milking equipment

The wish list of milking- equipment upgrades can grow – the latest technology, more data and increased automation; the list goes on. It’s nice to always have the latest and greatest milking equipment, but consider what situations really call for upgrades.
- What is costing the most to repair and maintain?
- How can the cost of ownership be reduced?
- What can be upgraded to save money and gain efficiency?
- How could labor be reduced?
Upgrades can be as simple as new liners, milking claws and detachers. Or they can be as complex as new parlor stalls or a full parlor retrofit. They could also include adding new technology such as milk meters, automated cow-prep or automated post-dipping. Consider the greatest needs to prioritize which upgrade is the right fit.
Put cow comfort firstSo often the focus is on cow comfort in a freestall barn. But consider the milking parlor. With the correct milking equipment cows are more comfortable in the milking stall. That results in better milk let-down, faster milking times and more turns per hour – making it easier on labor and the bottom line.
Take time to watch cows and employees during milking to identify problem areas.
- Are cows having trouble coming in and out of the parlor?
- Do they hit their backs on the stalls when they leave?
- Are cows comfortable and calm during milking, or do they dance around?
- Can employees easily reach each cow to attach the milking unit?
- Are cows milking out quickly or is there a delay after unit attachment?
Keep a watchful eye on those areas to pinpoint what to discuss with a milking-equipment dealer. Dealers can complete a more in-depth milking evaluation to determine which upgrades are right for each system, and can help producers achieve their goals.
Focus on biggest opportunities
When prioritizing what to upgrade first, producers should think about management goals and how they want to manage their farms in the future. Work with a milking-equipment dealer to prioritize upgrades to meet the farm’s goals currently and into the future. Dealers can help determine what will work best with an existing milking system and management style. Don’t overlook getting an outside perspective; tour other dairy farms and talk to other farmers using similar technology.
There are five key points to consider when contemplating milking-equipment upgrades.
Could the herd be better managed with daily per-cow milk data?
- Milk meters provide production data for every cow at each milking, allowing milkers to keep a closer eye on individual cows. For example finding cows that are decreasing in milk can help identify sick cows for more-immediate treatment, something that’s not feasible using only monthly test data. Many milk meters also contain a sensor to measure milk conductivity, helping detect mastitis sooner as well as leading to a faster and better cure rate. Additionally the data can be used to maximize parlor efficiency by grouping cows based on milking speed.
Would automated milking-unit removal make the dairy more efficient?
- Detachers ensure milking units come off when a cow completes milking, eliminating over-milking. That results in healthier udders and less time spent milking. If a detacher system is already in use, consider the age of the system. There are many old detachers in use that aren’t working properly and can no longer be fine-tuned because the technology is outdated.
Should parlor labor be cut?
- Consider adding a teat-prep system or automatic post-dipping. Teat-prep scrubber systems allow milkers to milk more cows per hour, milk the same number of cows with less labor or add cows without additional labor. Herds using teat-prep systems experience more consistency and efficiency in cow prep across employees, resulting in cleaner teats, fewer mastitis cases and reduced somatic-cell counts. Automatic post-dipping saves labor by eliminating the need for an employee to post-dip cows.
Is the milking system old and difficult to maintain?
- Consider the time spent maintaining the system to keep it running. Many older parlor systems, 20 to 25 years old or more, were built for cows milking 60 pounds per day – not like current cows knocking on the 100-pound door. The older systems can’t handle that volume of milk flowing through them as can newer systems. Newer systems also provide more data more often to help producers make better management decisions. Invest in equipment and technology that will make it easier to attract and retain employees, and make the workplace such that people will want to work on your farm – whether they’re family members or outside labor.
Might the cows be made more comfortable in the milking stall?
- Look at the stalls when cows aren’t in the parlor. Shiny spots or wear points can indicate cows have pressure points on them and are uncomfortable. In such cases consider upgrading parlor stalls. Indexing stalls adjust to the cow to make her more comfortable – and that makes milking easier for employees.
Matt Roberts is an eastern regional sales manager with GEA, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email matthew.roberts@gea.com to reach him.