Environmental solutions, economics drive change

The University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub has since 2019 bestowed more than 100 funding awards to the UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. Faculty at those campuses are harnessing the power of research and development to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community globally relevant in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
Dairy Innovation Hub researchers are asking bold questions with hopes of making big discoveries that will impact farmers, processors, citizens and communities alike. Research is a long-term investment but in many cases projects already have preliminary data or don’t require long timelines.
Stewarding land and water resources is one of four core pillars that Dairy Innovation Hub research is designed to address; ongoing concerns with water quality are a primary issue in that pillar. For environmental solutions to have meaningful adoption among farmers and processors, there must be a significant economic impact. Projects that address both the environmental and economic sustainability of Wisconsin dairy farms are making a difference with support from the Innovation Hub.
Susanne Wiesner is a postdoc in the UW-Department of Biological Systems Engineering in Madison. She’s working on a two-year study involving the environmental impacts and profitability of cropping management in dairy systems. Her project focuses on how agricultural vegetation can mitigate greenhouse-gas emissions and improve soil quality, as well as how those systems can be profitable for farmers.
Field trials for that research have been established at the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center farm near Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Small-scale plots measuring 30 feet square are repeated four times in four blocks, with six different cropping treatments and three different manure treatments.
“These measurements help us understand what cropping systems offer the greatest rate of soil improvements, the highest forage quality for milk production or the greatest carbon-sink potential,” Wiesner said. “Following with that data we can determine economic tradeoffs through milk production and income from ecosystem-service credits.”
Matthew Digman is an assistant professor in the UW-Department of Biological Systems Engineering at Madison. Rebecca Larson and Iris Feng are from UW-Madison. Joseph Sanford is from UW-Platteville. The colleagues are working to understand how precision agriculture can improve manure-nutrient utilization. Near-Infrared Reflectance Spectroscopy has proven to be a useful tool in their research; it predicts manure-nutrient composition and computes data into a useful form for farmers.
“We’re really trying to understand how useful nutrient-prediction technology is for managing nutrient variability,” Digman said. “Our pilot study, funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub, looks at using fixed- and variable-rate manure on different plots of land with different soil sampling and management zones to see if we really can drive changes.”
In other exciting research, Joseph Wu and John Obielodan, associate professors at UW-Platteville, are developing milk-protein-based 3D-printing biocomposites. Three-dimensional objects made from milk proteins have the potential to be a significant boon to the dairy community because they create an alternative use for milk outside of human consumption. In turn, milk that would otherwise be discarded due to surplus production, expiration, contamination or lack of storage could be used or even reused.
That research has implemented two 3D-printing approaches thus far – the extrusion-based process and the vat-photopolymerization process.
“We have the primary objective to convert the proteins’ casein and whey into raw materials that can be used to 3D-print objects for engineering applications or for other applications in our society,” Obielodan said.
Preliminary results have shown that tensile strengths decrease marginally with casein addition. There is a greater stiffness for samples with casein concentration cured for 30 minutes.
The ongoing Dairy Innovation Hub-funded projects are proving once again that environmental sustainability and economic progress can coexist in the dairy community. Farmers and the public can learn more about those and other projects at two upcoming events.
- Nov. 17 – A virtual Dairy Summit will feature the Dairy Innovation Hub’s newest projects and is formatted for a general audience.
- Nov. 18 – The Dairy Symposium is geared toward students, faculty or anyone looking for a deeper dive into the Dairy Innovation Hub’s most advanced research.
Both events are free and open to the public; pre-registration is required. The symposium will offer in-person and virtual options. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.
Taylor Gracyalny is a 2021 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison with a double major in dairy science and life-sciences communication. She recently joined Saputo Inc. as a customer administration analyst where she merges her passion for dairy with her knack for communication and data. Prior to Saputo she served as the inaugural communications intern for the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub. Email attaylorgracyalny@gmail.com to reach her.