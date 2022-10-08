 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ethanol production falls to lowest level in two years

According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending Sept. 23, ethanol production dropped 5.1% to 855,000 barrels/day, equivalent to 35.91 million gallons daily and the smallest volume since February 2021. Production was 6.5% less than the same week last year and 10.5% below the five-year average for the week.

The four-week average ethanol production volume declined 3.0% to 927,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.21 billion gallons (bg).

Ethanol stocks grew 0.8% to 22.7 million barrels. Stocks were 12.2% higher than a year ago and 4.9% above the five-year average. Inventories built in the East Coast (PADD 1) and Gulf Coast (PADD 3) but thinned across the other regions.

The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, jumped 6.0% to a six-week high of 8.83 million b/d. However, demand was 6.1% less than a year ago and 2.8% below the five-year average.

