Excited to be a crop watcher

Hey there! Thank you for spending a few minutes of your most valuable non-renewable resource learning about my family and our farming operation. This is the first of a series of articles I will be contributing to over the course of the growing season, so what better way to start than with the weather.
Our farm is in south-central Kingsbury County in South Dakota. We have spent the last 11 months scratching our heads wondering where all the water that plagued us in 2018, 2019, and 2020 has gone.
A few weeks ago, my dad made the comment that “If someone gave you a gallon bucket and told you to fill it, I don’t think you could on this whole section.” Such a dramatic difference from two years ago when we farmed all year without making a full round in the field. As I write this evening, I have watched the most wonderful spring rain anyone could ask for fall for the last 15 hours. The pastures will love it and it should be enough to wake up the small grain.
Calving is all but completed, most of the calves were born in March. The weather was excellent throughout the month and we made it through without any notable hiccups.
We try to plant a few acres of oats every spring. My wife Darcie gives me a hard time about planting oats, and how happy we always are when we are planting them. I suspect this has something to do with it being the first bit of fieldwork that we get to do. Our intent is to take the oats all the way to harvest, however, it is a nice “insurance policy” for feed if things happen to stay on the dry side.
The remaining acres on the farm will be corn and soybeans. The upside of things being so dry is that the fieldwork has been easier this year not having to dodge ponded water. The fertilizer has been spread and I was able to put a few acres of corn in before the rain. The first 20 acres are always the hardest. Plant 100 ft… get out and check the depth. Plant 100 feet… get out and figure out why the sensor isn’t working. Plant 200 ft… get out and adjust the row cleaners. Usually, after the first 20 acres and 50 trips up and down the steps of the tractor, most of the gremlins that have made a home in, on, and around that planter have been chased off. Every year is the same in that regard, I remind myself to be patient and enjoy the process. That is after all why I farm because I enjoy the process.
It is an exciting time of year, months of planning, maintenance, prepaying, and watching the markets. Now is when it all comes together, and one can’t help but get excited. I try not to focus on the higher input costs that 2022 has brought, but instead on the amazing upside of having strong commodity prices to work with. Mother Nature is going to have to help us out along the way, but I am optimistic.
Thanks again for taking a few minutes to read through this. I am sure that if my high school English teacher were to learn that I am contributing to something that will be printed she would have a panic attack! Sorry Mrs. Sanderson, I will do my best. Talk to you again in a couple weeks! -Rob