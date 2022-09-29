Expo spotlights new products

MADISON, Wis. – For the third-consecutive year the World Dairy Expo® Tech Spotlight provides an opportunity for companies to highlight new ideas and innovations entering the global dairy industry. Technology startups and scale-ups will formally present their products and services to dairy producers around the globe.
The 2022 World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight will be held 9-11 a.m. Oct. 6. Hosted by Agritech Capital with support from World Dairy Expo, the event brings together leading dairy technologies, giving them the opportunity to meet with dairy farmers.
“All the innovations selected propose practical solutions that solve critical problems for dairy producers, and as a result help them maximize efficiencies and increase profitability,” said Aidan Connolly, AgriTech Capital president. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for them to show their products in action.”
People are also reading…
There will be a showcase of innovations followed by a panel discussion with industry experts.
- Jeffrey Bewley of Cowfocused.com and professor at Western Kentucky University
- Michael Hutjens, professor of animal sciences at the University of Illinois
- Julio Giordana, associate professor at Cornell University
Amongst the companies participating are Ever.Ag, Labby Inc., milc group, Nedap Livestock Management and smaXtec Inc. Each featured startup has digitally based technology for the dairy industry such as robots, cameras or sensors. Each addresses a specific need identified by producers like feed-bunk management, cow-behavior monitoring, cow health, milk quality, manure treatment or labor efficiencies.
“These technologies and those found throughout the trade show at World Dairy Expo can help dairy producers in many aspects on the farm,” said Laura Herschleb, World Dairy Expo general manager. “(The) expo is delighted that the WDE Tech Spotlight is back again … because it has been an excellent way for attendees to access innovations.”
Visit worlddairyexpo.com or download the World Dairy Expo mobile-event app or follow World Dairy Expo on Facebook at www.facebook.com/worlddairyexpo or follow it on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube for more information.