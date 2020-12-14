F. Lee Holiday

 Skip to main content
Graveside services for Lee Holiday were Dec. 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. He passed away peacefully at his rural Decatur home on Dec. 3, 2020, the result of a lengthy illness. He was 50 years old.

Frank “Lee” Holiday was born Jan. 3, 1970, in Blair to Frank L. and Linda (Hopkins) Holiday.

Lee worked for Outdoor Environments and Machined Ideas for 16 years as an office manager. He enjoyed woodworking, reloading, and especially working on his farm. He cherished his chickens and loved having farm fresh eggs every morning. He enjoyed hunting, in his younger years with Jim and Dale, and later with his wife, Cheryl. Growing up, he loved midnight fishing with his brother. Later, he enjoyed sitting on the porch drinking a beer.

Lee is survived by his wife, Cheryl; parents, Frank and Linda Holiday of Decatur; sister, Teresa (Dan) Copeland of Martinez, Calif; sister-in-law, Tracie (Chad) Zink of Tekamah; nephews, Wyatt and Thatcher; nieces, Bailey and Clara; friend, Hanna Robles.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert L. Holiday of Tekamah.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

