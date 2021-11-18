Fall-planted cover crops yield benefits

Late fall in Wisconsin’s farmland has historically been a showcase of fields bearing only the remaining stubble of corn stalks, soybeans, alfalfa and clean brown soil. Now in many fields emerge sprouts of green cover crops. As concerns grow about Wisconsin’s water quality, farmers across the state are incorporating strategies to keep soil and nutrients in place. Planting a cover crop in the fall assists in reducing soil and nutrient losses that damage water quality.
Based on University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms studies, cover crops can have the most significant influence on maintaining nutrient and sediment levels at three specific time frames.
• In early spring when soil loss is likely to occur, an established cover crop helps hold the soil in place.
• In the fall cover crops protect soil and take up nitrogen.
• While the soil is frozen during winter, they help decrease dissolved phosphorus losses.
Discovery Farms recently conducted a project to better understand how efficiently cover crops can decrease dissolved-phosphorus losses. In that study one monitoring station measured runoff from a control field with no cover crop. A second monitoring station nearby measured runoff from a treatment field where cover crops were established each fall. All other practices on the two fields were the same. Data from the study are still being analyzed, but early results show that an established cover crop may have reduced soil, phosphorus and nitrogen losses via surface-water runoff.
For the first three years of the study – the pre-treatment period – both fields were managed in a strip-till-corn and no-till-soybean rotation. After a full crop rotation of corn to soybeans to corn, the post-treatment period began. At that point a rye cover crop was planted each year after harvest on the treatment field.
During the pre-treatment period, consistently greater soil and phosphorus losses occurred at the treatment field compared to the control field. When cover crops were incorporated in the fourth year on the treatment field, soil and phosphorus losses became similar to that of the control field.
Year five was a bit of an anomaly; there wasn’t much runoff at either site and almost all runoff on the treatment field occurred during a single event May 23. With so few runoff events to analyze, it’s difficult to make definitive conclusions about the efficacy of the cover crop for that year.
The reason cover crops may reduce phosphorus runoff from no-till systems comes down to soil protection and nutrient cycling at the surface. No-till systems efficiently reduce or almost eliminate soil loss, but phosphorus can concentrate on the surface because the top 6 to 8 inches of soil aren’t tilled. Discovery Farms data shows that dissolved-phosphorus loss in no-till systems occurs most commonly during episodes of runoff while soil is frozen.
For those considering cover crops, a good first step is planting an overwintering crop such as winter rye planted after corn silage. If planted early enough in the fall, it allows time for a cover crop to be established and will act as a defense against late-season soil loss. If the crop overwinters well and has a healthy root system in the spring, it will provide continued soil protection and nutrient-cycling benefits.
To learn more about Discovery Farms Research and water-quality tradeoffs from conservation practices, attend the Discovery Farms Conference, to be held Dec. 15 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org for more information.
Erica Gentry is a communications and farmer-network coordinator at UW-Discovery Farms. Email erica.gentry@wisc.edu to contact her.