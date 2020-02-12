The Iowa Pork Producers Association recognized many farmers and families at this year’s Pork Expo in Springfield.
The Cowser family was named as the IPPA 2020 Family of the Year.
The family started farming near Trivoli in 1932, with the first generation led by Delbert and Eva Cowser. They expanded rapidly over the years, starting with an 80-acre farm with four work horses and a herd of swine. Today, Cowser Sow Farm weans an average of 1,100 pigs a week.
Josh Matli, of Raymond, Illinois, was announced as the first winner of the new Animal Caregiver award. He is a sow farm manager for Borgic Farms in Nokomis, which has 10,000 sows and produces piglets for grower partners.
In 2018, the Borgic operation experienced a devastating fire. Matli said everyone pulled together to help. Among the helpers was a contract grower, Dale Weitekamp.
“I admired how the crew handled that. They managed a crisis,” said Weitekamp, who welcomed pigs displaced by the fire into their barns which happened to be empty at the time.
Weitekamp was elected IPPA president at the annual meeting. He and his brother, Allen, are part of a fifth-generation centennial farming family. They contract 22,000 head in wean-to-finish buildings and are partners in a 6,400 head breed-to-wean sow herd.
Trade will remain big during his term, Weitekamp said. Other key topics with be labor, health care insurance and biosecurity, he said.
Other honorees included Warren Goetsch of Springfield, winner of the IPPA Friend of Agriculture award, partially for his work with the Illinois Department of Agriculture including being instrumental in creating the Livestock Management Facilities Act in 1996.