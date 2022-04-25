FAPRI report: Unexpected events impact agricultural markets

Unexpected events such as trade disputes, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the war in Ukraine have added great uncertainty and volatility in agricultural markets.
Economists from the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri prepare the U.S. Agricultural Outlook annually in the spring, with the latest released March 23.
“Based on the available information in January 2022, we were projecting lower prices for most crops in the 2022-23 marketing year,” Patrick Westhoff, FAPRI director, said in a news release. “A weather-reduced soybean crop in South America and the war in Ukraine have both pushed oilseed and grain prices higher, at least in the near term.”
Farm production expenses increased sharply in 2021 with another large increase expected in 2022. Higher prices for fertilizer and feed raise costs for crop and livestock producers. The Ukraine war has resulted in a large increase in price for crude oil and is likely to result in even higher farm production expenses.
Livestock prices have been supported by strong consumer and export demand. High production costs and other factors have limited growth in supplies of meat and milk. Projected cattle and milk prices are expected to increase sharply in 2022, while prices for hogs and poultry remain well above the 2020 pandemic levels.
FAPRI’s report shows that net farm incomes increased in 2021, as sharply higher crop and livestock receipts more than offset reduced government payments and increased production expenses. Projected net income declines in 2022. Recent events add uncertainty to the outlook, as both receipts and expenses could exceed projected levels.
Given assumptions of the outlook, lower farm income and higher interest rates restrain farm real-estate values in subsequent years.
“Given great uncertainty about the military and geographical outlook, there is concern that grain and oilseed market impacts could be larger than the March USDA estimates,” said Westhoff. “They could extend well beyond 2021-22.”