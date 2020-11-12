“Farm buildings are the farmer’s factory,” wrote agricultural engineer E.A. Fowler in 1913. Thirty years later one of Fowler’s colleagues wrote, “Adequate buildings are as essential in the efficient production of farm products as up-to-date equipment is in the factory for producing manufactured goods.”
Economist Martin Primack said in 1965, “The construction and improvement of farm buildings in the United States during the latter half of the 19th century was a task of farm-capital formation exceeded only by the effort to clear the land itself.”
The planning, financing and construction of farm buildings was a significant part of the operation of every Midwestern farm whether the owner was a German-speaking subsistence farmer in the 1860s or a dairy farmer expanding into turkey production in the 1950s.
A farmer wrote in 1912, “I know of no work about the farm which requires better judgment than to plan and arrange a set of farm buildings.”
Land and buildings were the assets of greatest value on most farms, followed by livestock and then machinery.
Farm-building designs were generally slow to evolve, in part because of a building’s considerable expense. Because of the risk involved farmers often built structures with which they were familiar. That helps explain the persistence of certain building practices within particular locales.
The University of Minnesota’s John Neetzel and C.K. Otis wrote in 1959, “High initial cost limits the opportunities for experimenting with farm buildings. Once constructed a building must remain serviceable for many years to justify the cost. Consequently we hesitate to take chances on buildings that vary a great deal from accepted construction practices.”
When planning new buildings farmers considered several factors.
Economy in construction – Economy was almost always important as farmers made the significant investment necessary to construct a building. Funds for building construction were also needed for feed and livestock, machinery upgrade and repair, and food and clothing for the family. So farmers needed to allocate resources carefully.
“In many localities a small barn is all that is needed,” wrote University of Minnesota staff in 1936.
They suggested farms could begin with a 16-foot by 18-foot barn for two cows, two horses and hay storage, with Dutch doors to provide both access and ventilation. Similar advice went out to settlers in northern-Minnesota’s cutover region.
“The first buildings should be small but serviceable unless the settler has a large amount of capital,” staff wrote. “There is more happiness and comfort in small quarters that are within one’s means than in a large place that is not paid for.”
Careful planning to make the best use of limited space was important, as was learning from the experience of others.
In the early settlement period most farmers built small structures that might serve for 20 years as fields were slowly created, as cash crops eventually were planted, and as settlers fought drought, storms, insects, illness and other challenges of the frontier.
Remodeling and enlarging farmhouses, barns and other outbuildings was common. Many farmers built modestly at first with the knowledge that they could expand a building later as production grew. Farm experts wrote articles and drew plans that promoted that practice and described how expansions could be best accomplished. In 1933 for example a Midwest Plan Service catalog described a modest 18-foot by 32-foot shed-roofed wooden barn designed for four horses and four dairy cows as being “rather complete and serving as a workable unit until funds permit additions.” Some plans for farm buildings clearly showed the footprint of future additions.
Farmers also cut building costs by supplying their own materials when they could. It was common to use home-sawn timbers for beams, planks and shingles. Logs were often hauled to a local sawmill and the cut timbers or boards then hauled back. Other native materials included field rock for foundations as well as sand and gravel for concrete. Window sash and some types of siding such as shiplap were generally purchased. One World War I-era author advised that farmers could reduce construction costs by furnishing their own gravel, stone, rough lumber and labor. But they should expect to pay for cement, shingles, paint, nails, hardware and some additional construction labor.
Farmers built structures with salvaged materials to reduce costs. Wood, which was traditionally the most popular building material in the Midwest, was reusable as well as being readily available and easy to work. One 1961 source suggested that reusing building materials was one way farmers could mitigate the fact that some farm structures would become obsolete as system and methods changed.
For reasons of economy, moving buildings around the farm was also common as was adapting structures to new uses. In the 1910s proponents of the new field of “farm management” suggested that farmers redesign the entire layout of their farmsteads – many of which had evolved somewhat haphazardly – along sound scientific and modern management principles, and then slowly follow the plan to reorganize structures, roads and fields as time and resources would permit.
The cost of labor to erect farm structures was often considerable but many farmers reduced the cost by doing much of the work themselves. Many had more time than cash. There were other labor considerations as well. In an article about the advantages of cement silos – which were introduced in 1905 and proliferated in the 1910s – one expert wrote, “Speed of erection is a big argument to the farmer’s wife who is called upon to board the men.” The need to be cost-effective in new construction drove the quest for new materials that could be assembled more efficiently. Wartime labor shortages intensified the situation and eventually led to prefabricated buildings.
One answer to economy in building was standardization, which reduced costs by simplifying construction and reducing the number of unique building materials and parts needed. Standardization encouraged the factory production of parts and reduced the variety of materials carried by local dealers. Standardization changed building designs in several ways. Door and window widths, for example, were standardized to allow the use of factory-made sash. The width of cow stalls was standardized to allow farmers to buy factory-made stanchions.
The desire to encourage standardization was one factor that compelled 12 land-grant colleges to jointly create the Midwest Plan Service in 1932. In one barn plan developed by the service in the 1930s, 75 percent of the lumber needed was standard-sized dimensional lumber that required no cutting before placement.
Standardization also sped the dissemination of ideas. One agricultural engineer explained in a 1942 article on corncribs, “Prefabrication of storage structures can play a much-greater part in this market than it has in the past. It is much easier to demonstrate to a few manufacturers the basic requirements for corncribs that it is to educate all the farmers who grow corn (and build their own structures).”
Farm labor efficiency – Reducing farm operating labor was another major focus of farm-building design. One author wrote in 1912, “Fifteen minutes saved each morning, noon and night in doing the barn chores is an important item … Forty-five minutes each day constitute 274 hours each year. At 15 cents an hour this amounts to $41.10, enough to pay six percent interest on $685.” That $685 translates to a loan of $12,800 in 2003 dollars.
The debate about whether dairy barns should be designed with the stanchioned cows facing in toward the center or out toward the side walls was focused on the labor of twice-daily milking. When the cows faced inward, some argued, labor was saved through better illumination of the milking process by light coming in the sidewall windows. When the cows faced outward, however, the farmer could more easily move the milking stool, wash pails and milking equipment from cow to cow across the center alley.
Technical materials on building design almost always mentioned labor efficiency. A 1916 source suggested that barns have no more than two rows of stalls to make best use of window light, that they have multiple doors so each type of livestock could be easily let into their yard, that hay chutes and grain bins be located near feeding troughs, and that mow doors be freely accessible to wagons. A 1936 University of Minnesota source recommended that stairs, ladders, chutes, litter and feed carriers, and similar devices in buildings all helped save valuable time.
Building maintenance and operation – Reducing building maintenance and operating costs were also important design goals. Wooden farmhouses, barns and other buildings needed to be repainted frequently to prevent deterioration. That led some farmers to choose brick, hollow clay tile, concrete block and other materials that required less maintenance. Corrugated sheet metal became popular for durability as well as speed of erection. Many farmers also used masonry and sheet metal to reduce the fire-loss threat inherent in wood.
Optimizing output – One goal of farm-building design was to increase production by making buildings function as well as possible for their intended purposes. Technical bulletins, magazine articles and advertising circulars were full of examples of milk gone sour, poultry so cold they wouldn’t eat and piglets dying because of inadequate buildings. The losses hurt individual famers and the entire agricultural industry, which was a huge part of the U.S. economy. On the other hand technical sources were rich with examples of building improvements that easily paid for themselves in productivity gains – whether they involved labor saved, grain preserved or gains in livestock weight.
The trend toward analyzing the specific functional requirements of each type of agriculture, and then customizing farm buildings to meet those requirements, began in earnest in the 1910s. The research accelerated considerably in the mid-century and resulted in huge productivity gains after World War II.
Livestock farmers and agricultural engineers continually sought ways to increase production by improving animal health. Hog cholera, bovine tuberculosis, and the parasites and viruses that plagued poultry were just a few of the diseases that challenged designers. Farmers experimented with concrete floors to increase sanitation, well-placed flues to increase stable ventilation, compartmentalized mangers so cows wouldn’t share food, and movable poultry and farrowing houses to avoid soil-borne parasites. Farmers added guard rails to pig stalls so sows wouldn’t accidently crush piglets, created cool areas in brooder houses so chicks would feather out faster and therefore not peck each other, and built wider doors in sheep barns so ewes wouldn’t be injured when they all tried to enter the barn at the same time.
In cold climates some experts recommended that dairy and general-purpose barns be no wider than 34 feet so the heat generated by the animals would keep the interior temperature optimal with no supplemental heat. Dairy cows didn’t produce well if they were cold and uncomfortable. Storing hay and straw in the mow also helped conserve heat.
Heat conservation also figured into a debate about hog-house design. In the early 20th century many hog houses were built with monitor roofs incorporating a row of windows to allow light from the south to shine into the stalls during farrowing.
“This was done on the assumption that the sunshine would, first, warm the house, second, keep it dry, and third, provide for an ultraviolet bath for the little pigs.”
Instead farmers in northern states found that in February and March when the sows farrowed, the sun only shone directly into the monitor windows for about two hours per day and, for the rest of the time, the monitor caused heat loss as the heat traveled upward into the monitor and out the windows. Water also condensed on the window glass and dripped into the stall. The result was a cold damp hog house and pig losses, rather than the warm dry house that had been sought.
Attention to the particulars of building design could be quite detailed. In 1916 the American Society of Agricultural Engineers’ “Subcommittee on Barn Floors” reported on their continuing study of the best materials for barn flooring. The committee agreed that most floors needed to be durable, warm, waterproof, noiseless, somewhat cushioning and provide good traction. “Cork brick,” “mastic asphalt” and poured concrete over a layer of insulating hollow tile were recommended for stall floors. Creosoted wood blocks were recommended for work floors such as in feed rooms. Poured concrete and mastic asphalt were recommended for chore alleys, and thick wooden planks or poured concrete over hollow tile were recommended for mow floors and upper storage rooms. Each material had its drawbacks for large areas. Poured concrete was cold, slippery and prone to cracking. Brick was cold and difficult to clean. Cork brick was too expensive. Mastic asphalt was slippery and soft in hot weather.
Response to changing methods – Farm-building design evolved as farm methods changed. Granaries were made taller for the use of mechanical elevators. Hay mows were enlarged to accommodate hay carriers. Doors and manure alleys were widened as tractor-drawn manure spreaders replaced hand carts. Cow stalls became a standard size to receive factory-made stanchions and other fixtures. Implement sheds grew larger to house more machinery. The speed of change intensified with electrification and the labor-saving devices it brought to the farm. It increased again in the World War II era when labor shortages spurred the adoption of more new technology. According to one designer, buildings constructed after the war needed to assume “electric lights, water systems, milking machines, improved types of self-feeders and feed bunks, mechanical feed-handling and feed–conveying equipment, silo unloaders, manure cleaners, poultry waterers and similar devices.”
As farm mechanization increased, the need for a building to respond to shifting methods became more urgent until finally flexibility itself became a leading design goal. Prior to about 1930 many farm buildings were designed for permanence. Barns were expected to last for several generations. Farm couples sought to pass on to their children a collection of solid well-made buildings. Materials were chosen to be as long-lasting as could be afforded, with many experts arguing that repair costs would be less on “the durable building.” William Boss, head of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Minnesota, said in 1935 that farmers should be building barns and homes to last 100 years or more.
Several months later, however, another agricultural engineer cautioned that farmers shouldn’t invest too much on structures that might eventually become obsolete.
“We know in recent years the idea of permanence has been rather strongly emphasized, and I do not want to be understood as discarding it without further and most thoughtful consideration,” he wrote. “There are today barns built of so-called permanent materials which are so permanent that they cannot be economically rebuilt to take advantage of new and improved methods and practices … There is no justification in putting up a long-lived masonry structure if we have to destroy it with dynamite within a few years. In American agriculture there is no value in such ruins.”
The goal of flexibility was not completely new. For years some farmers and experts had favored wooden buildings over those of masonry because they could be remodeled more easily. And designers had tried to reduce the number of interior structural bents in barns so that interior spaces could be modified more easily.
By the mid-1930s, however, the goals of adaptability and flexibility were receiving new emphasis.
A 1933 advertising circular warned farmers, “Farm conditions are changing faster today than ever before … To meet changing conditions may require farmers to readjust building and equipment to serve such production as is most promising from a market standpoint.”
A Minnesota farmer wrote in 1939, “Farming is not static. Methods, machines and practices of today are outmoded tomorrow … We need to recognize the changing character of production.”
Agricultural engineer D. Howard Doane said in 1941, “I want short, rather than long-life, buildings.” He argued that few in the industry could see forward 20 years, which was the average depreciable life of a wood-frame building. He explained he wanted his farm buildings “to have maximum, continuous and alternate use … Well-planned buildings with removable partitions can be used for beef cattle, horses, mules, sheep and dairy loafing barns … Alternate use makes maximum use possible.”
In 1956 agricultural engineer Deane Carter said farm buildings were becoming obsolete because of changes in farming practices rather than due to deterioration of the buildings. Single-use buildings were deficient because they weren’t readily adaptable to other purposes.
Agricultural engineer J.T. Clayton wrote of dairy barns in 1960, “It must be constantly borne in mind that flexibility of the entire system is of utmost importance because of rapidly changing technology. A good solution last year may not be a good solution now and very likely will not be the best solution next year. It must be possible to change the facility with changing production requirements and farming methods.”