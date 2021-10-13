Farm Dreams workshop explores future ag careers

By SUE ROESLER, Farm & Ranch Guide

How do beginning farmers and agribusiness people get a start in farming or agribusiness? With all its pitfalls, risks, and joys – is it for everyone?

Several North Dakota farmers are joining other presenters in bringing a free virtual two-part Farm Dreams workshop on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m., CST.

“If you are dreaming of farming, whether starting a market garden or a hemp farm or dairy, and you’re unsure about how to get started, our Farm Dreams workshop is for you,” said Nora Larson, communications coordinator for Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resource Management and Sustainability (FARRMS).

FARRMS is hosting the workshop for individuals deciding if starting an agribusiness or farm would be right for them.

“People are examining their priorities after workforce shifts and some might feel it’s the opportune time to start the market garden they have always wanted to,” Larson said. “Farm Dreams walks through the pros and cons of jumping into the farming world and leaves ‘farm dreamers’ with a clear picture of whether they should proceed with their business idea.”

Farm Dreams is a program for anyone interested in exploring their farm business ventures, from market gardening, bakery, farm to table, to agritourism and other farming ventures.

“Farm Dreams is designed to provide resources, connections, and perspective to empower you to take the first steps toward your farm dream,” she added.