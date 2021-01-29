Farm & Ranch Expo in Mitchell ready to go Feb. 5

Pound for pound the KNEB Farm & Ranch Expo delivers more benefits for vendors than many bigger expos. That’s according to feedback from the show’s perennial vendors, said KNEB Promotional Director Kendra Feather.

“I’m amazed every year,” Feather said. “Vendors continuously tell me they get more business from our show than bigger shows.”

This year, the event will be held Friday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no charge for parking or for admission.

Sometimes called the Scotts Bluff Farm Show, the KNEB Farm & Ranch Expo is held at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell, Nebraska. This is the shows 36th anniversary. Feather has been with the exposition for the last 21 one of those years.

She said it all got started when a couple of traveling implement salesmen came through town and noticed the vacant lot next to the Panhandle Co-op in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They asked if they could put on an exhibition. The event grew over the years until it transitioned to the town’s mall in the center of downtown. Then, the event moved to Mitchell.

“A lot of the same people attend every year,” Feather said. “The local Culligan dealer has been at every show.”

AgWest Land Brokers is one of the sponsors of this year’s show. They have been vendors for the last five years.

“I would highly recommend attending this year’s show,” said Tommy Wiles, Nebraska farm and ranch specialist for AgWest. “KNEB does an excellent job of putting this show on and there are things for the whole family to take part in.”