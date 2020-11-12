The farm shop is often the second-most-used building during the winter next to the home. It needs to be well-insulated and sealed to keep energy use to a minimum.
- Install insulation with an R-30 to R-40 value in the ceiling and R-18 value in the sidewalls. Doors should have an R-value of 10 to 12 – 2 inches of foam insulation.
- Install weatherstripping if doors don’t fit tightly and allow significant amounts of cold air in. Air infiltration is one of the largest heat wasters in many buildings.
- Install 1 or 2 inches of extruded polystyrene – enclosed cell insulation – at least 2 feet below ground level around the shop foundation. Any concrete exposed above ground level needs insulation. The insulation above-ground needs to be covered to prevent physical damage from birds, rodents and sunlight. Be sure to extend the insulation cover well below ground level for at least 6 inches or more. The foundation insulation should lap the wall insulation to provide continuous insulation.
- Waste engine oil is an excellent source of heat. Used engine oil tends to accumulate extremely fast during times when farm engines are operating. Store the oil in a large barrel to use for heating during the winter. Several manufacturers make waste-oil heaters and many can use fuel oil if waste oil runs out. Service and inspect heaters annually to ensure proper operation.
- Keep the number and size of windows to a minimum. They increase heat loss and limit useable wall space for tools. Also they usually provide little light in the shop because the days are short in winter and the light they provide is usually near the wall where they’re installed.
- Install double- or triple-glazed windows to help reduce heat loss and reduce moisture condensation. A window with single glazing will have an R-value of about 0.9 whereas a double-glazed window with an inert gas between panes will have an R-value of 3 to 4, reducing heat loss by 60 percent to 75 percent.
- Good overhead lighting is a necessity in a shop. Use pulse-start metal halide or T-8 fluorescent lamps for economical lighting that will keep electricity use to a minimum and give good lighting to work on equipment. T-8 lamps are recommended because they will use about 25 percent less electricity for the same amount of light as the pulse-start metal halide. They provide light instantly and will not flicker in cooler temperatures like the common T-12 fluorescent lamps do. Metal halides can take two to three minutes to emit light. Therefore if used it would be helpful to have some compact fluorescent or T-8 fluorescent lamps to provide light when entering the shop or running in to grab a tool or part.
- Install large doors for bringing machinery in and out of the shop so they face away from prevailing winter winds. Prevailing winter winds are usually from the northwest. Installing large doors facing south or east will prevent a considerable amount of heat loss when doors are opened. Bring large cold equipment inside the shop to warm the night before working on it.
- Use zone heating. Heat only the areas that need to be heated with directional or radiant heaters – over work benches, for examples. They heat objects but not the air directly. Separating the shop from the storage area, even with a plastic curtain, can save a significant amount of heat. Turn off or reduce the heat when it’s not needed. If using unit heaters use the power-vented or condensing type; avoid gravity-vented unit heaters. A power-vented unit heater and a condensing-type unit heater are 13 percent and 28 percent, respectively, more efficient than a gravity-vented unit heater.
- Dense shelterbelts reduce wind velocity and energy needed to heat the shop. Short dense trees should be located on the edge of the shelterbelt with taller trees in the middle. Shelterbelts should be a minimum of 200 feet from the shop or other buildings to reduce the problem of snow buildup.