Farm Tech Days showcases uniqueness

LOYAL, Wis. – The 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions just south of Loyal. Dennis and Suzie Roehl, owners of Roehl Acres, say they’re exited to host this year’s show.
“If anyone is wondering how this came about, it’s probably because I have too much time in the tractor. I do a lot of thinking in the tractor,” Dennis Roehl said. “I came home and said, ‘Hey, what would think of this?’ And my wife looked at me and shook her head and said, ‘You better talk to your dad.’
“So I talked to my dad and talked to my uncle and they all thought it was a good idea. So I went back to my wife and said, ‘What do you think?’ And she said, ‘If you think we can do this, we can do it.’ And then I got to thinking, ‘Boy, Doug and Kim (Roehl, of Rustic Occasions) should be involved in this.’ So I went and I talked to them and they were excited about it.
“So we applied and we got it. We’re very excited to have this just to showcase what we’ve done here and what our parents have done. I think it’s very amazing.”
His parents, Velora and Lowell Roehl, bought the farm in 1967 milking 33 cows, expanding to 82 cows in 1973 – a lot of cows at the time. They built the house and the shed in 1976 – the same year.
“Which nobody ever did and mom said they’d never do that again,” Dennis Roehl said.
They expanded to 114 cows in 1996. It was then that Dennis Roehl came home from college and started farming with them. They expanded into the barn that’s currently Rustic Occasions.
“I actually milked in the basement of this barn and we had hay upstairs in this barn,” he said. “So you can appreciate how much work went into this barn; we had it stacked full. And I mean full, full. Right up to the track. Doug and Kim took everything out, cleaned it up. It’s actually amazing how much they’ve done to this place.”
The family expanded again in 2010, building a freestall barn. They moved the cattle to that barn and moved everything to the home farm. They’ve since put in four robotic milkers.
“They’ve been going for three weeks and everybody asks how they’re going,” he said. “(I said,) ‘They’re working their butts off and so are we!’
“The new technology that these things have is amazing. All the cows have ‘fitbits’ on them so we can track all their activities – that they’re running around, how much they’re doing, see if they’re sick. The technology that is out there is absolutely amazing. We have automatic feed pushers. We have automatic scrapers.”
At this year’s show the family is bringing back field demonstrations; they had been discontinued for a couple of years.
“I think that is a very important thing to have so you can see, not just technology on the farm, but also out in the field because that technology has really blown up over the years,” Roehl said. “Another thing we’re having is farm tours. Our farm tours are going to be a little unique. Most of the time when you get a farm tour, you get on a bus and that’s it. We’re getting off the bus at the farm. You’ll actually be able to walk through my barn, past the robots, look at the robots, spend as much time as you want there looking at the robots, and then we’ll go through the milk house and then you can feed a calf.
“I think that’s very important to have. People just don’t realize what it is to feed a calf anymore. And the kids don’t know what it is. And I think that’s very important for the public to know.
“So we’re not going to have a schedule. You (can) get back on your bus – or a different bus; they come through every 10 to 20 minutes. And then the buses will come here (Rustic Occasions) and you’ll be able to walk around here. So I think it’s going to be unique.”
The 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.