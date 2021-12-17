 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breaking news alert from Farm & Ranch Guide
breaking

Breaking news alert from Farm & Ranch Guide

  • Updated

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions important to the agriculture community in North Dakota, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, greater access to our content will be sponsored by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions (NDCES)

NDCES is led by Tammy Ibach who said her group is excited to partner with Farm & Ranch Guide.

"Ag news and advertising are critical to both consumers and business owners in our region, so our gift to both is to bring more of them together in the Farm & Ranch Guide marketplace as Christmas approaches," Ibach said.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that Farm & Ranch Guide has to offer. Thank you to NDCES for their partnership in making this possible.

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News