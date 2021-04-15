 Skip to main content
A.I. Extreme Service Buckets

Attachments International’s Extreme Service Buckets offer unmatched productivity in the toughest conditions.

The Extreme Service Buckets incorporate T-1 Steel construction, alloy wear plates, Esco abrasion resistant teeth. Some of the products offered in the new product line include 4-in-1 Demolition Bucket, Side Dump Bucket, Mega Snow Bucket, Low Profile Landscape Bucket, General Purpose Bucket, and Asphalt Bucket.

Attachments International is out of Pelican Rapids, Minn., and can be found online at attachmentsintl.com.

