Agco DynaFlex Draper Hdr.

Agco Corporation announces its 9350 DynaFlex draper header with AutoDock header docking system for Fendt Ideal combines.

The 9350 DynaFlex draper header with AutoDock header docking system is a 50-foot flexible header with an automatic system for efficiently attaching all mechanical, electrical and hydraulic connections of the header to the Fendt Ideal combine. AutoDock allows operators to connect and disconnect the header without leaving the cab of the combine, a necessary first step on the way to future.

AutoDock was developed to reduce the time farmers spend hooking up and disconnecting their headers, which the new product now handles in five seconds. The system also recognizes the specifications of the header and can automatically configure combine settings, such as header dimensions and sensitivity settings for header height control.

For more information visit fendt.com/us/combines/ideal-highlights.

