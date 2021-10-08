 Skip to main content
Allflex Ear Tag Applicator

Merck Animal Health and Allflex Livestock Intelligence, a livestock portfolio of digital products within Merck Animal Health, announces the availability of a new UTT3S ear tag applicator. The new applicator brings much-needed simplicity, ergonomics and safety to animal ear tag and device applications.

The new applicator offers the following benefits over existing applicators: Simple and convenient – with an easy-squeeze mechanism that requires very little force; smart, versatile design – the UTT3S allows operators to attach two-piece visual ID, electronic ID and monitoring devices to cattle, and the design enables long-term use in the harshest environments, and smooth and safe for handlers and animals alike – the combination of enhanced safety features and low application force protects users’ hands and enables comfortable device application even when handling multiple animals.

The UTT3S applicator can be used to apply Allflex two-piece ear tags, including Allflex two-piece visual identification tags (VID), Allflex two-piece electronic identification tags (EID) and Allflex monitoring ear tags for beef and dairy cattle, sheep, goats and swine. It is not compatible with piglet tags, lightweight EID button tags, AXA tags or one-piece tags.

For more information visit www.allflexusa.com.

