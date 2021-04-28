Amity Crop Chaser

Amity Technology introduces its Crop Chaser dump carts, including the CC1000 single-tank model and CC2000 double-tank model. The dump carts feature a track undercarriage, which greatly reduces compaction and improves flotation.
The Crop Chaser series is engineered to add reliability and consistency to harvest operations. One cart load equals one truck load in most cases.
The CC1000 single-tank model includes independent front and rear live wall chains for controlled unloading. It uses four hydraulic remotes for the tank lift cylinders and chains, giving operators maximum control over the dump rate. The CC2000 double-tank model has two separate tanks to split the load for natural control and stability when one tank is dumped at a time.
An integrated scale is standard on the Crop Chaser dump carts. Three sensors (one on each track and one on the hitch) provide a highly accurate weight measurement of each load. Other standard features include concentrated greasing locations and work lights for enhanced night-time visibility.
For more information on the company can be found at www.amitytech.com.