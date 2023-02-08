Arrowquip saw the need in the feedlot industry for heavy-duty, reliable hydraulic chutes with minimal downtime, and has introduced its Army Series. These chutes, including The Colonel, are engineered with easy-to-replace parts that ship in as little as 24 hours by a 24/7 customer service team.
The Colonel falls in the Army Series between The General and The Major. Its key features include new infinity true rubber floor and traction kit, head gate track built with 5/16” plate steel for enhanced strength, swing-out emergency exit on both sides, easy pour-on access without opening the gates, squeeze track constructed of 4x4” .188w rectangular tubing, torsion bar to prevent warping of lower squeeze frame, hydraulic neck extenders, added height with rear drop-down panels for vet access, 7 drop-down access panels on each side, split bottom access gates on both sides and hydraulic control pivoting swing arm that can be used from either side
For more information visit arrowquip.com.