Oinkment spray-on flexi-film bandage is now available from Animal Science Products, Inc. (ASP). Oinkment is a flexible, antimicrobial film bandage labeled for use in swine. The sprayable liquid film dries to form a crucial, flexible barrier while killing antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus and other bacteria to support effective wound care and infection control.
In addition, it’s a wound care product comprised completely of food-grade Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) ingredients. GRAS is a designation given by the FDA stating a chemical or substance added to food is considered safe by experts under the conditions of its intended use.
When applied to wounds on swine, Oinkment increases epithelialization and provides a soothing analgesic activity; and it increases wound healing time. In addition, it keeps infections at bay with its antibacterial and antifungal properties.
Oinkment provides pork producers with a an easy-to-apply, spray-on formula. Its easy application works in every environment, including in pen gestation, crates or any other place the producer may need. It quickly adheres to the wound area, remaining highly visible as it dries on to leave a flexible, protective bandage promoting quicker healing and controlling infections, getting pigs back on track faster.
For more information visit https://www.asp-inc.com/oinkment/.