ASV Holdings Inc. of Grand Rapids, Minn., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces base- and premium-level configurations for its mid-sized Posi-Track loaders. The options will make ASV’s innovative, productivity-boosting compact track loaders more accessible to rental centers, homeowners and all sizes of businesses in landscaping, construction, rental and snow removal. Both configurations will allow operators to use ASV’s trademark power and performance to do more work in more places.
Customers will choose between base and premium versions of the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty Posi-Track loaders. The premium configurations include additional productivity and comfort features to allow operators to get more done during long work days. The base models offer all the ASV DNA, including the industry-leading power, performance, and reliability customers have come to expect from these machines, for an excellent value and price point. Both configurations feature ASV’s patented Posi-Track undercarriage.
For more information visit asvi.com.