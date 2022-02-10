 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASV Max-Series RT-135

ASV Holdings Inc. has launched its most powerful compact track loader, the Max-Series RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader. The 12,990-pound RT-135F gives operators the ability to maintain machine performance while operating high-flow attachments. That maximum power is paired with a premium operator experience, as the completely upgraded loader is part of the new Max-Series lineup, with all the line’s superior comfort and ease-of-use features standard. Outfitted with forestry-rated guarding and safety features, the new machine is ideal for brush­cutting, mulching, land clearing and other high-flow applications.

The machine’s Cummins engine boasts 132 hp. That, combined with a 50-gpm maximum auxiliary flow and an oversized auxiliary pump capable of 66 gpm, allows the RT-135F to transfer more engine power to the attachment with no sacrifices to machine performance. The extra 16 gpm within the pump means operators can run high-flow attachments such as mulchers at full speed while moving the loader without slowing down the tool. That directly translates to more productivity from the 50 gpm mulching head that is sold with the RT-135F. The attachment was developed with and is optimized for the machine.

The new 52-gallon fuel tank means operators have an increased ability to work all day without refueling. Operators can lift more and be more productive with the RT-135F, thanks to its up to 4,150-pound rated operating capacity, 10-mph top speed and 10.4-foot lift height.

For more information visit www.asvi.com.

