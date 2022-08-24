ASV Yanmar-Powered RT-50

ASV Holdings Inc., a Grand Rapids, Minn. manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces a new generation of the company’s RT-50 Posi-Track loader, now powered by a Yanmar engine. The Yanmar-powered RT-50 provides construction-grade performance in a small package, and is ideally suited for work in tight spaces.
The repowered RT-50 features a more powerful new 53.8-hp Tier 4, 3-cylinder turbo charged Yanmar engine. The machine has a high tractive effort and exceptional pushing and digging power thanks to ASV’s Posi-Power system. The compact track loader allows producers to be more productive, with high performance thanks in part to a nimble 58.5-inch width, a 9.1-foot lift height, a 1,400-lbs rated operating capacity and a 7.1 mph top speed.
Variable auxiliary hydraulic flow comes standard, and the machine can operate efficiently at a high auxiliary circuit flow rate, powered by 13.3-gpm of pump capacity and 3,000 psi of system pressure. ASV eliminates labor-intensive belt servicing through the use of a direct drive pump. This, along with the machine’s large line sizes and hydraulic coolers, transfers more flow and pressure directly to the attachment to help prevent power loss.
New to the machine is an optional hydraulic quick attach that allows operators to change attachments from the comfort of the cab. The loader’s compact size allows it to be conveniently towed behind a 1/2-ton pickup truck.
The RT-50 also offers improved serviceability, allowing owners to have the Yanmar engine serviced at ASV dealers.
For more information visit the website www.asvi.com.