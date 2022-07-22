AutoTrac Ready JD Gator

John Deere now offers a new AutoTrac Ready option for select full-size Gator Utility Vehicles to give farmers and ranchers hands-free steering capabilities and increased versatility.
AutoTrac Ready Gator Utility Vehicles are now available from the factory and come equipped with the necessary wiring harness and brackets for John Deere technology hardware. Customers can order a 4640 Display and StarFire 7000 Receiver to be added to their Gator, or they can repurpose units they already own. After activating their subscription, farmers can use hands-free steering to reduce overlap, improve operator and input efficiency, and decrease operator fatigue.
The AutoTrac assisted steering system increases operator productivity by maintaining consistent, repeatable accuracy and efficiency as the vehicle moves across the field. With AutoTrac engaged, operators can remain alert and focused on controlling machine settings and the varying field conditions.
The AutoTrac Ready option can be ordered on model-year 2023 John Deere 835/865 cab units including the XUV835M HVAC, XUV835R, XUV835R Signature Edition, XUV865M HVAC, XUV865R and the XUV865R Signature Edition.
For more information visit a local John Deere dealer or JohnDeere.com.