BASF Grow Smart App/Tool

BASF has launched a new digital tool, as part of its Grow Smart Live app, that calculates the estimated value of a farmer’s crop protection investment. The Grow Smart Advantage tool uses information about the farmer’s operation to provide crop input recommendations as well as the estimated value of those recommendations versus alternative options that are driven by rebates.

When a user opens the tool, they are asked to input their state followed by specifics around the crop(s), acreage and inputs. The user is then asked to select the strength of the weed control and plant health program they need. Based on this information, the Grow Smart Advantage tool calculates the estimated performance results and dollar value of BASF products versus competitive products and rebates. These results provide users with a transparent cost overview of rebate programs using public data derived from independent third parties.

For more information visit www.agriculture.basf.com.

