Bionetix animal feeds could also be known as “probiotics” for livestock. As with human probiotics, these animal feed additives contain beneficial bacteria and other biologicals and nutrients that support better digestion and promote a healthy immune system.
When livestock consume Bionetix Poultry-Feed, Swine-Feed, or Dairy-Feed, some of the benefits of these biologicals is passed on in animal waste form to the bedding. And these same products can also be added directly to livestock bedding to improve waste digestion there. The biological mechanisms break up solids and decrease organic content, thus reducing odor and bedding maintenance costs. After the bedding ends up in the compost heap or the manure pit, the biological action continues, speeding up the biodegradation process to create more valuable fertilizer/compost and reduce manure pit maintenance costs.
