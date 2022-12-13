Boehringer Ingelheim SoundTalks

Boehringer Ingelheim announces its proprietary barn monitoring technology, SoundTalks, which offers swine producers a new tool to detect and respond to respiratory disease up to five days earlier than conventional methods. Early detection with SoundTalks has been shown to lead to earlier treatment and recovery, resulting in improved productivity and reduced costs.
SoundTalks uses sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence combined with always-on, in-barn audio monitoring to provide continuous, objective health data that producers and veterinarians can use to prioritize where their attention is needed most.
In addition to labor benefits, SoundTalks ensures access to objective and continuous respiratory health data and helps producers capture proven ROI through early intervention and increased pig performance.
For more information visit https://bi-animalhealth.com/swine/ihm/soundtalks.