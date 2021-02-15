 Skip to main content
Brandt Ag Blade

Brandt Agricultural Products is pleased to announce their purpose-built dozer blade attachment, designed to increase the productivity of farmers’ four-wheel-drive tractors.

The company’s all-new Brandt Ag Blade allows farmers to move snow and silage and to perform grading work with their four-wheel drive tractors. The new unit is available in a variety of blade widths, heights and lugging configurations.

For more information, visit www.brandt.ca/Divisions/Agricultural-Products/Products/Ag-Blades or contact info@brandt.ca.

