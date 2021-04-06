Brandt U-Trough Auger

The Brandt Group of Companies announces their all-new U-trough auger. The new product provides farmers an economical option that loads product faster without the additional cost and maintenance work associated with some belt conveyors.
Brandt’s 1345A hp auger is optimized to take full advantage of the U-trough’s additional capacity. Its horsepower intake utilizes 11” flighting and a funnel-shaped hopper to improve intake efficiency and keep the 13”-tall tube full. This allows it to move up to 9,000 bushels per hour, increasing productivity and reducing damage to the product.
The Brandt design delivers uniquely powerful loading that makes fast work of heavy, high moisture crops. Its all-new driveline system is purpose-built to deliver increased productivity without requiring a larger, more expensive engine.
For more information, contact info@brandt.ca.