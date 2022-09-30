Brent 98-Series Avalanche

Unverferth Mfg. Co., Inc., announces the introduction of new Brent Avalanche 98-series grain carts that take tunloading performance to new heights and greater reach. The new models include the 2598, 1598, 1398 and 1198 Brent grain carts with 2500, 1500, 1300 and 1100 bushels respectively.
Enhanced unloading height and reach is accomplished by increasing the overall auger length by 36” on models 2598 and 2098 and 25” on the 1598, 1398 and 1198 that folds within the width of the cart for easier transport. For maximum harvest productivity, the Brent Avalanche 2598 and 2098 unload at up to 1,000 bushel per minute with 24” unloading augers, and the 1598, 1398 and 1198 with 22” vertical augers unload at up to 850 bushels per minute. The cart’s versatility is enhanced with either right-or left-hand unloading to meet grower preferences.
Its low-profile, dual-auger design offers easy filling and the steep-sloped hopper handles high-moisture grain with ease and provides complete cleanout. The dual augers are powered by an exclusive drivetrain with a belt-driven 20”-diameter floor auger working in conjunction with a heavy-duty, direct-drive 90-degree gearbox for the vertical auger.
For more visit brentequip.com.