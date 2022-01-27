Brookside Agra Absorb Plus

Brookside Agra is now offering its all-natural, multi-purpose drying agent Absorb Plus in a convenient 25 lb. bucket size – available for purchase online through Brookside Agra’s website.
Absorb Plus is an all-natural, multi-purpose drying agent that provides sustained suppression and elimination of ammonia, moisture and odors in animal production and housing facilities such as swine and poultry housing, calf units, dairy loafing houses, animal bedding, dog kennels, livestock trucks and trailers, and horse stables. Absorb Plus may also be used for dry foot baths, as a drying agent for piglets, in whole grain storage bins, and more.
Absorb Plus is proven to not harm humans, animals or the environment. It contains all-natural and antibiotic-free ingredients and no phosphorus.
“Traditionally, we sold Absorb Plus through large custom orders, but due to a high demand for the product by hobby farmers and animal breeders, we decided to package our popular Absorb Plus product in a convenient 25 lb. bucket size available for purchase directly through our website,” said Tim Nelson, Brookside Agra vice president – Animal Health & Nutrition Sales.
For more information visit http://www.brookside-agra.com/products/animal-health/absorb-plus/; or contact Nelson at 402-560-7381, email tim.nelson@brookside-agra.com.