 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BullDog Premium 200

BullDog Premium 200

BullDog Premium 200

The BullDog Premium 200 Irrigation Hose is the most ideal for irrigation applications. In the case of traveler irrigation systems, the most important piece of equipment is the hose.

Known as a hose reel or traveling irrigation system, these irrigators deliver water to crops through a sprinkler gun connected to a flexible hose that is pulled behind the machine or through a hard hose. Hoses for these types of irrigation methods are continuously exposed to the elements, from being dragged over rough, abrasive terrain and natural obstacles such as rocks to being exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.

BullDog Premium 200 Irrigation Hose stand up to the surrounding environment and are capable of handling the demands of traveling irrigation. This includes having lines that are kink-resistant (for a consistent flow) and capable of withstanding high working pressures year after year.

Built in the United States as a lay-flat hose with a specially designed nitrile rubber extruded-through-the-weave material, Premium 200 boasts a number of features such as:

Top-tier abrasion and cut resistance due to a premium rubber compound and heavy wall thickness, special exterior rib pattern; high-tensile yarns promote low elongation and improved cut resistance; long-term storage stability and working life; unmatched kink resistance; operating temperature range of -36ºF to +158ºF, and anti-burst technology.

For more information visit BullDogHose.com/Agricultural-Hoses.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JD Signature Edition Gator
New Products

JD Signature Edition Gator

John Deere has introduced the XUV835R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle and the XUV865R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle. Both ar…

JD Autonomous 8R Tractor
New Products

JD Autonomous 8R Tractor

John Deere reveals a fully autonomous tractor that’s ready for large-scale production. The machine combines Deere’s 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled…

Case IH Patriot 50 Series
New Products

Case IH Patriot 50 Series

Case IH is adding the Patriot 50 series sprayer to its lineup of self-propelled application equipment. With an exceptional operator environmen…

John Deere 6R Tractors
New Products

John Deere 6R Tractors

John Deere has updated its 6R Tractor lineup and added the new 6R 140 and 6R 165 models. The 6R 140 gives customers a fourth choice in the 110…

ASV Max-Series RT-135
New Products

ASV Max-Series RT-135

ASV Holdings Inc. has launched its most powerful compact track loader, the Max-Series RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader. The 12,990-pound RT-1…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News