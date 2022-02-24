The BullDog Premium 200 Irrigation Hose is the most ideal for irrigation applications. In the case of traveler irrigation systems, the most important piece of equipment is the hose.
Known as a hose reel or traveling irrigation system, these irrigators deliver water to crops through a sprinkler gun connected to a flexible hose that is pulled behind the machine or through a hard hose. Hoses for these types of irrigation methods are continuously exposed to the elements, from being dragged over rough, abrasive terrain and natural obstacles such as rocks to being exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.
BullDog Premium 200 Irrigation Hose stand up to the surrounding environment and are capable of handling the demands of traveling irrigation. This includes having lines that are kink-resistant (for a consistent flow) and capable of withstanding high working pressures year after year.
Built in the United States as a lay-flat hose with a specially designed nitrile rubber extruded-through-the-weave material, Premium 200 boasts a number of features such as:
Top-tier abrasion and cut resistance due to a premium rubber compound and heavy wall thickness, special exterior rib pattern; high-tensile yarns promote low elongation and improved cut resistance; long-term storage stability and working life; unmatched kink resistance; operating temperature range of -36ºF to +158ºF, and anti-burst technology.
For more information visit BullDogHose.com/Agricultural-Hoses.