 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calf-Tel Starter System

Calf-Tel Starter System

Calf-Tel Starter System

Calf-Tel has designed the Starter System, the perfect short-term housing option.

The Starter System allows for customized care for newborn calves. The system provides easy, convenient access to the calves while keeping them safe, dry and warm. It was built with both the calf and producer in mind with many built-in features and additional options.

The 15|54 single unit can be used on the ground, on a single wheeled base or a single legged base. Half and full covers can also be added for temperature control or outdoor use. Optional heat lamp can be added when needed. Multiple gate accessories are available, including Direct Attach Pails, Starter Bowl and bottle holders.

The 30|58 is the double unit system – 2 starter units on a double base. The durable steel base comes equipped with either wheels or legs along with the Calf-Tel Plastic floor. The Calf-Tel Plastic floor provides durability and stability for the calf, while the open design allows for additional ventilation and allows waste to pass through.

For more information visit Calf-Tel.com

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brandt Ag Blade
New Products

Brandt Ag Blade

Brandt Agricultural Products is pleased to announce their purpose-built dozer blade attachment, designed to increase the productivity of farme…

Horsch Omnis FT
New Products

Horsch Omnis FT

Horsch has introduced the all-new Omnis FT into its North American primary tillage line for fall 2020.

John Deere AutoPath
New Products

John Deere AutoPath

To help producers more accurately document and follow each row of crops in fields throughout the season, John Deere introduces AutoPath. This …

Merck Nasalgen 3-PMH
New Products

Merck Nasalgen 3-PMH

Merck Animal Health introduced Nasalgen 3-PMH, an intranasal vaccine that protects beef and dairy cattle from the five most common pneumonia-c…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News