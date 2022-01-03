Case IH AFS Connect Optum Series Tractors

Case IH is adding the AFS Connect Optum series tractor to its lineup of all-purpose farming equipment. The AFS Connect Optum series tractor is engineered to deliver the muscle and horsepower needed for extensive roading and haulage – plus enhanced comfort for high-volume hay and forage operation – in one all-purpose tractor.
With innovative Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) technology seamlessly integrated into the cab, AFS Connect Optum series tractors allow farmers to quickly share and access data – making sure they are optimizing every part of their operation. Producers may select from two models: AFS Connect Optum 270 and 300.
With a highly sophisticated steering system, telematics, monitors, sensors and farm management software applications, the full vehicle interface and intuitive AFS Pro 1200 display is capable of wireless file transfers, guidance lines, prescription maps, fleet management, data sharing and product control.
For more information visit www.caseih.com.