Case IH builds on the legacy of AFS Soil Command and AFS Harvest Command with AFS Furrow Command downforce automation designed to maximize producers’ yield potential. The Precision Disk series air drill with AFS Furrow Command will help producers get the most out of every seed. AFS Furrow Command adds to the accuracy of parallel-link row-unit by helping automate downforce setting and maintain consistent seed depth regardless of terrain.
AFS Furrow Command ensures consistent seed placement depth in changing field conditions by varying the hydraulic pressure to maintain contact between the gauge wheel and the ground. Operators receive instant feedback from AFS Furrow Command, which simplifies adjustment of down pressure settings, right from the tractor seat. AFS Furrow Command adjusts the hydraulic pressure for each frame section independently for improved depth control. Feedback from the system also allows operators to minimize the force required.
