Case IH FA 1030 Air Boom Applicator

Case IH is introducing a 90-ft. boom option for the FA 1030 air boom applicator.

To help operators cover more ground in less time, Case IH added the new 90-ft. boom option which is the widest boom configuration available. Available for either the Titan 3540 or 4540 floater models gives customers the choice of either 3- or 4-wheel configurations.

The FA 1030 also offers variable rate product application and left/right boom section control to further optimize product delivery. Operators can select from a range of bin options, including single-, double- and triple-bin configurations. The ability to configure the FA 1030 to spread up to three products and up to 1,200 pounds per acre of total product at 10 mph maximizes field efficiency.

For more information visit www.caseih.com.

