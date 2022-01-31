Case IH Patriot 50 Series

Case IH is adding the Patriot 50 series sprayer to its lineup of self-propelled application equipment. With an exceptional operator environment, complete vehicle control, enhanced connectivity solutions and integrated spray technology, the Patriot 50 series sprayer is designed to help operators work more productively and achieve high-efficiency spraying. Three new models — the Patriot 3250, 4350 and 4450 — are available to order for fall 2022.
The distinctive cab-forward, rear-engine design and strong, durable boom are critical Agronomic Design elements that enable operators to achieve accurate, timely spraying. An innovative 4-bar linkage chassis suspension system delivers superior ride quality, stability and operator control with 8 inches of total suspension travel. Plus, axle adjustment options enable the operator to match axle track width quickly and easily to conditions and terrain.
With two customizable displays — the Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Pro 1200 and the Viper 4+ — operators always have vehicle and product control. The AFS Pro 1200 display delivers complete chassis monitoring and control, while the Viper 4+ offers enhanced autoguidance solutions and product control. Patriot 50 series sprayers are designed to do tendering or maintenance quickly and efficiently. Plus, an exclusive tip-wash station provides easy access for operators to clean off spray tips with both an air nozzle and water outlet.
