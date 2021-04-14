 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Case IH Precision Air: 5 Series Air Carts

Case IH Precision Air: 5 Series Air Carts

Case IH Precision Air: 5 Series Air Carts

Case IH introduces its new Precision Air 5 series air cart model lineup with two new wide-body, tow-between models. The new Precision Air 3725 offers a capacity of 725 bushels, while the Precision Air 4765 carries 760 bushels.

Each new model features a three-tank design, while the Precision Air 4765 air cart also is equipped with an auxiliary tank. The new models are available with a hydraulic jack to raise and lower the air cart, making it easy to hook up to the tractor, even when the cart is fully loaded. A multiposition rear hitch allows for proper drill height for added flexibility, accommodating varying types of drills.

For more information visit www.caseih.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
What’s new in irrigation technology?
Crop

What’s new in irrigation technology?

“We’re using a lot of technology for controlling pivots and wells, and so with the AgSense technology, farmers can track and control the Valley pivots with your smartphone or computer, and you don’t have to be on site.” 

Great Plains Qualidisc
New Products

Great Plains Qualidisc

Great Plains is offering a new tillage product called the Qualidisc. The Qualidisc is a versatile, high-speed disk that can be used for both f…

Brandt Land Roller
New Products

Brandt Land Roller

Brandt Agricultural Products has expanded their tillage products offering with a series of all-new, high-efficiency land rollers. The new mode…

Brandt U-Trough Auger
New Products

Brandt U-Trough Auger

The Brandt Group of Companies announces their all-new U-trough auger. The new product provides farmers an economical option that loads product…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News