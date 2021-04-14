Case IH Precision Air: 5 Series Air Carts

Case IH introduces its new Precision Air 5 series air cart model lineup with two new wide-body, tow-between models. The new Precision Air 3725 offers a capacity of 725 bushels, while the Precision Air 4765 carries 760 bushels.
Each new model features a three-tank design, while the Precision Air 4765 air cart also is equipped with an auxiliary tank. The new models are available with a hydraulic jack to raise and lower the air cart, making it easy to hook up to the tractor, even when the cart is fully loaded. A multiposition rear hitch allows for proper drill height for added flexibility, accommodating varying types of drills.
