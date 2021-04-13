 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Case IH Precision Disk 500T

Case IH Precision Disk 500T

Case IH Precision Disk 500T

The Case IH Precision Disk 500T single disk, single-rank air drill is an ideal lower-investment option to plant soybeans earlier or into tough no-till seedbeds.

Studies from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign show that planting soybeans earlier can be critical to maximizing yield potential. When soybeans are planted early, they reach stage V1 earlier, resulting in more potential pods and seeds per acre. Adding an air drill to a producer’s operation for soybean seeding can add valuable days to the growing season.

Studies show that early, uniform emergence of soybeans has a positive impact on yields. Case IH Precision Disk 500T single disk, single-rank air drills are designed to deliver more-uniform, accurate seed placement to promote a uniform plant stand and drive yields.

Its single-rank air drills are agronomically designed with a parallel link row unit. This row unit is built to efficiently cut through residue, open a uniform seed trench, accurately deliver the seed and effectively close the trench.

For more information visit www.caseih.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
What’s new in irrigation technology?
Crop

What’s new in irrigation technology?

“We’re using a lot of technology for controlling pivots and wells, and so with the AgSense technology, farmers can track and control the Valley pivots with your smartphone or computer, and you don’t have to be on site.” 

Great Plains Qualidisc
New Products

Great Plains Qualidisc

Great Plains is offering a new tillage product called the Qualidisc. The Qualidisc is a versatile, high-speed disk that can be used for both f…

Brandt U-Trough Auger
New Products

Brandt U-Trough Auger

The Brandt Group of Companies announces their all-new U-trough auger. The new product provides farmers an economical option that loads product…

Brandt Land Roller
New Products

Brandt Land Roller

Brandt Agricultural Products has expanded their tillage products offering with a series of all-new, high-efficiency land rollers. The new mode…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News