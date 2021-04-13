The Case IH Precision Disk 500T single disk, single-rank air drill is an ideal lower-investment option to plant soybeans earlier or into tough no-till seedbeds.
Studies from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign show that planting soybeans earlier can be critical to maximizing yield potential. When soybeans are planted early, they reach stage V1 earlier, resulting in more potential pods and seeds per acre. Adding an air drill to a producer’s operation for soybean seeding can add valuable days to the growing season.
Studies show that early, uniform emergence of soybeans has a positive impact on yields. Case IH Precision Disk 500T single disk, single-rank air drills are designed to deliver more-uniform, accurate seed placement to promote a uniform plant stand and drive yields.
Its single-rank air drills are agronomically designed with a parallel link row unit. This row unit is built to efficiently cut through residue, open a uniform seed trench, accurately deliver the seed and effectively close the trench.
