Case IH Trident 5550 Appl.

Case IH and Raven Industries introduce an autonomous spreader, the Case IH Trident 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy. The 5550 combines driverless technology with an agronomically designed spreading platform. The technology stack is powered by guidance and steering, propulsion control, perception, and path planning software developed by Raven.

From a mobile device, operators can plan and complete an entire field operation based on mapped field boundaries. The Raven Autonomy perception system, through a series of advanced cameras and radar system, is constantly sensing a 360-degree environment for obstacles and motion initiation. The remote operator can view the cameras through the mobile device at any time. If an obstacle is detected, the machine will safely come to a stop and an alert will pop up on the mobile device.

A variety of machine tasks and functions can be viewed remotely through the mobile device, including fuel level, Diesel Exhaust Fluid level, speed, RPMs, bin-level status, Universal Terminal information and diagnostic trouble codes. By operating at a constant speed and with precision, the autonomous applicator provides spreading consistency – with no human error – and allows for repeatable performance with sub-inch accuracy.

The Trident 5550 will be available in 2023.

For more information, visit https://info.caseih.com/CIHAutonomy.html and www.ravenind.com.

