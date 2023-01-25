CLAAS Lexion 8000 Series

CLAAS announces new updates to the Lexion 8000 series combine. The new features provide an increase in performance and improved looks.
The new cab provides greater visibility and added headroom and legroom for the operator. The cab’s exterior features a brighter lighting package, maintenance steps for easier cleaning, and improved mirrors. Additional touches include a new steering wheel, foot pegs, dual-zone HVAC controls, a high-quality sound system, more integrated storage, and thinner A-pillars for added visibility.
The Lexion 8000 series includes a new 510-bu grain tank. A one-piece folding design reduces complexity and hydraulic demand. Also, a built-in walk-through door makes cleaning and maintenance very easy. Each of the three 8000 series machines receive a significant bump in power over 2022 models.
