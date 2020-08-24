Concord 39’ PSD

Concord has expanded the size offering of its Precision Shank Drill (PSD) lineup for the 2021 model year. A 39-foot model will now be available, in addition to its 51-foot and 61-foot counterparts. The smaller size now offers an opportunity to realize the benefits of the revolutionary PSD at a lower hp requirement.
The combination of cutting coulters, disc levelers and wide pneumatic packer tires allow the producer to travel at speeds of up to 8 mph while still maintaining an extremely smooth field finish. This makes a 39-foot PSD just as productive as a 70-foot competitive unit at the recommended 4-5 mph, but without the extra maintenance and complication of a larger unit.
