Concord, manufactured by AGCO-Amity JV, LLC, in Wahpeton, N.D., introduces its Disc Drill HD, available in 30-, 40-, 50- and 60-foot widths, for producers requiring superior ground following with the ability to seed many acres per hour. The drills feature Heads-Up Openers, which have been field proven on AGCO’s Sunflower grain drills for years. These double-disc openers have 7.5-inch spacing with the ability to block every other row for 15-inch seeding.
The Concord Disc Drill HD offers 24 inches of toolbar travel plus 16 inches of opener travel, allowing the drills to follow some of the most challenging ground contours. A unique parallel linkage design on the Heads-Up Opener keeps each row unit at a consistent angle of attack for maintaining the same seeding depth across terraces and other uneven terrain.
Seeding depth is further maintained by up to 450 pounds of down pressure per row unit, which is achieved by two adjustable springs on the parallel linkage and a hydraulic down pressure cylinder on each toolbar. Pressure is constant throughout the entire range of hydraulic cylinder travel and is controlled by the operator on the go. The control box display allows the operator to monitor down force on the toolbars from the cab. A looped T-handle on each opener allows quick, easy depth adjustments in quarter-inch increments.
For more information, visit concordseeding.com.