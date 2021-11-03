CrustBuster Nutrient Applicator

The all new, Deep Banding High Speed Nutrient Applicator by CrustBuster provides minimum soil disturbance while applying fertilizer in either no-till or conventional fields. This applicator has the capability to deep band NH3, liquid fertilizer and dry nutrients all in one pass at speeds around 10 mph.
The width options available range from 40’, 45’, 50’ or 60’ on CrustBuster’s proven heavy-duty frames, making it possible to cover large acreages in less time. The units are equipped with DMR Technologies’ Penetrator fertilizer coulter openers. One unit replaces two typical coulter openers and can run over 40,000 acres with minimum maintenance. Individual units are hydraulically raised and lowered and can apply active down pressure up to 1,000 lbs. Up to three-product capability injection tubes per unit allow for banding of NH3, liquid or dry nutrients. Heavy-duty ductile cast iron precision machined construction provides 550 lbs per unit weight for excellent soil penetration and retention even in hard, dry soil conditions. Three sizes of opener band spacing are available as 15”, 20” or 30” and are equipped with spring-loaded floating inner scrapers and an outer rolling scraper that provide excellent blade cleaning.
For more information visit crustbuster.com or phone 620-227-7106.