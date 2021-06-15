 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danuser EP Auger System

Danuser EP Auger System

Danuser EP Auger System

Danuser has introduced a new mounting system to make its EP Auger compatible for mini skid steers. The auger features a planetary gear drive that is up to 42 percent stronger, with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces.

Models range from 6 to 35 gpm and from 1,500 to 3,500 psi. The mount utilizes the same EP unit with the housing (no need to stock a special unit). It swings from a knuckle to allow left-to-right, forward-to-back leveling. Most vehicles with 72 inches or greater hinge pin height may use standard 4-foot-length

augers. Hinge pin heights 71 inches or shorter require 3-foot-length augers, maximum.

Mounts are also available for front-end loaders, backhoes, excavators and other skid steer models.

For more information visit Danuser.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Purina Plus Program
New Products

Purina Plus Program

Purina Animal Nutrition introduces Purina Plus, an innovative feeder calf program, which aims to help cattle producers supply high-value, low-…

Ramrod Pro-Series 930
New Products

Ramrod Pro-Series 930

The Ramrod Pro-Series 930 now offers a 22.1 hp Honda engine. That means the easy start that Honda is known for, superior fuel economy, and hig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News