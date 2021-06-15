Danuser EP Auger System

Danuser has introduced a new mounting system to make its EP Auger compatible for mini skid steers. The auger features a planetary gear drive that is up to 42 percent stronger, with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces.
Models range from 6 to 35 gpm and from 1,500 to 3,500 psi. The mount utilizes the same EP unit with the housing (no need to stock a special unit). It swings from a knuckle to allow left-to-right, forward-to-back leveling. Most vehicles with 72 inches or greater hinge pin height may use standard 4-foot-length
augers. Hinge pin heights 71 inches or shorter require 3-foot-length augers, maximum.
Mounts are also available for front-end loaders, backhoes, excavators and other skid steer models.
For more information visit Danuser.com.