The new Double L Group ventilation package includes all facets of an efficient ventilation system, including a winch machine, inlets, stir fans, tunnel doors and cool cell systems. A builder or poultry production team can choose any combination of products, with price benefits when more products are selected. This flexibility allows for a customized package to meet every operation’s needs for retrofitting or new construction.
Product options in the package include EcoDrive Winch, RetroAire, GalvX, DirectAire Plus Stir Fan, EcoTight Tunnel Door, andDirectAire Cool Cell. The innovative Double L Group products offer efficiency, a stress-free installation and adjustability, plus they are a great fit for any project, whether it’s a new build or a retrofit for an older facility.
For more information visit https://www.doublel.com/; or phone 563-875-6257.