Dryshod introduces it’s newest work boot, Mudcat. Mudcat is aimed to ease work in the sloppiest conditions. Built with a Superlight, high-abrasion outsole, Mudcat weighs 20% less than other models in Dryshod’s already-lightweight work boot line.
The Mudcat work boot also features a durable waterproof Densoprene upper for superior warmth without added bulk and an AirMesh lining that forces air movement to minimize sweat. It is available in full- or mid-height. Other features of Mudcat include: Oil-resistant genuine rubber overlays, raised lateral and medial sidewalls for added stability, direct-attached vulcanized sole construction designed to last the life of the boot, scalloped shank area for stability on ladder rungs and rocky terrain, and a steel shank for added arch support.
Mudcat work boots will be available to consumers this April through Dryshod dealers, in stores and online.
For more information, visit https://dryshodusa.com.